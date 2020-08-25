Lynn Haven City Commissioners decide to use original plan to rebuild the police department

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven City Commissioners have decided to go back to their original plan of how to go about rebuilding the police department.

The original plan is to use a design bid build system, which is encouraged by FEMA when helping rebuild a community after a disaster.

Officials say they decided to go back to the original plan because they don’t want to leave any FEMA money on the table and they want to get every dollar for the citizens of Lynn Haven.

“The neat thing is, if you have money left over after a project, you can move that money over to another project,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “So for example, if we had money left over on City Hall with a 428 project with a design bid build, then we can take the extra money and move it to the police station or wherever we wanted to in order to help rebuild that as well, if you do design build, you take those options away.”

The design build option is discouraged by FEMA and it does not allow for any extra money to be moved to a different project.

