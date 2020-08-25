Advertisement

Lynn Haven City officials have until August 29 to fill the mayor position

If the position is not filled by then, the governor will then appoint a mayor.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Lynn Haven has until August 29 to fill the mayor position after the arrest of Margo Anderson on August 19.

The commission voted 4-0 to hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 27, at 9:00 a.m. to discuss appointing a temporary mayor.

If a commissioner is appointed, they will hold the position until the elections in April 2021 and their seat on commission will not need to be filled until the next election.

“The mindset is that the people have elected these commissioners as representatives of Lynn Haven and so I think that they’ll go on and think about it and come back and see how we can move forward,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

If the commission cannot reach a decision, it will be up to the governor to appoint a mayor.

