Lynn Haven temporary City Attorney will serve the city for one more meeting

After the next meeting, the commission must decide if they want to extend Carter's contract or have someone else fill the position.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following the arrest of Lynn Haven’s City Attorney Adam Albritton, the commission has to decide who they want to take his place.

Last Wednesday, August 19, Jeffrey Carter was selected as the temporary City Attorney for the city of Lynn Haven.

Carter will serve the city for one more meeting, and then the commission will have to decide if they want to extend his contract or find someone else to fill the position.

“It is my goal to get somebody that is going to commit to the city,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “Now whether that is an in house person or a contract person that’s yet to be decided and yet to be determined, but I do want someone as quickly as we can that is going to donate and put in all of their energy to assist this city in a rebuild and the turbulent times that we’re in right now.”

City officials added Lynn Haven is a big city, and whoever fills this position has to be prepared for all of the work it will involve.

