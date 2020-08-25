Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Less rain is in the forecast Tuesday as Marco weakens and moves west. Spotty showers and storms will remain in the forecast (40%), but expect to see less coverage and a little more sun in the forecast. That will allow for highs to reach back into the 90s Tuesday and feels like temps around 105! Laura is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday and move toward the Texas/Louisiana coast. Impacts in the panhandle will mainly come from battering surf and some rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

