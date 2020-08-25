New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Tuesday update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 605,502 cases reported. There are 599,176 cases involving Florida residents and 6,326 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 10,580 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,195 cases. This includes 5,114 residents and 81 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 74 people have died from the virus and 285 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 66 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,998 cases. This includes 3,968 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 29 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 74 people who have died from the virus. 231 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 34 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,588 cases. 1,458 of the cases are residents and 130 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 82 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, four people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 989 cases. 978 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 48 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, four people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 600 cases. There are 589 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 21 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, four people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,282 cases. There are 2,262 local cases and 20 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 65 deaths and 111 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 11 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 546 cases, 545 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 801 cases. They are 791 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been eight deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday morning, no one is in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 520 cases. There are 516 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 426 cases of COVID-19. All 426 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 25 available adult ICU beds out of the 141 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.