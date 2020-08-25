Questions still left unanswered following Bay District Schools’ latest subpoena

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Our search for answers continues after the public learned of a Bay District Schools subpoena nearly a month after it was issued and just days after the recent election.

The issue only came up for a few minutes during Tuesday’s Bay District Schools board meeting, though we tried to get answers to our questions about why the subpoena was made public only after the election. Many viewers argue it should have come to light sooner.

We requested an interview with Superintendent Bill Husfelt about various issues coming out of Tuesday’s meeting but we were told by his public information officer Sharon Michalik he could not speak.

Instead we were told he had meetings the rest of day.

We did however have the chance to ask the district’s lawyer why the public was not notified until after the election, and why board members named in the subpoena didn’t know anything about it until late last week?

“The whole world does not stop when we get a subpoena, we get them all the time, and so we’re trying to operate the school, start school, doing everything that needs to be done,” said attorney Franklin Harrinson, “Well I don’t know, I mean when you get a request like that that has so many people and so many emails- yes, probably, you could blame me for not calling the board members and saying hey you’re on this list too. But, you know, we’re used to public records request and we’re used to dealing with all of that.”

This is the second day in a row we were denied interviews with Superintendent Husfelt.

We have however made a public records request for all the information sought by the subpoena and will stay on top of this story until we find you more answers.

