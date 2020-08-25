Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a man on felony probation for trafficking in a controlled substance was arrested again after they executed a search warrant at his property Monday, August 24.

Investigators say they found ectasy, oxycodone, Xanax, Dilaudid, crack cocaine, two pounds of marijuana and approximately $35,000 in cash at Jerome Williams property.

Jerome Williams, 42, of Fort Walton Beach was arrested and charged with trafficking in oxycodone over 14 grams, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of felony probation.

Deputies say Williams was scheduled to be on felony probation until 2028.

