Advertisement

The search for answers after Bay District Schools subpoena come to light

Questions are still circulating following news that Bay District Schools received another subpoena.
Questions are still circulating following news that Bay District Schools received another subpoena.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The federal government has recently been investigating the possibility of public corruption in Bay County.

Last week, the investigation led to the arrest of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and the city attorney.

“I said then that this investigation into public corruption would continue. It has continued, it will continue, and it will continue to grow,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe during Wednesday’s press conference.

The U.S. State Attorney’s Office is also digging into Bay District Schools by issuing a subpoena asking for documents between school administrators and several local companies.

That subpoena was actually dated a month ago but was not made public until late last week when Bay District Schools’ public information officer Sharon Michalik sent an email to those named to provide information.

We asked board members, who are included in the subpoena, what they thought about not being told about this sooner. ”The timing just came the way it is, but it has nothing to do with anybody trying to hold anything back,” said board member Pamm Chapman. While the board’s chairman Steve Moss said, “I think it’s a win/win for the school district. Either we’re 100% validated and the FBI says you’re doing the right thing and if we’re not then throw the book at them FBI.”

On social media, people are sounding off with comments like ”why did all this get put out after Tuesday?” and “Gee! Surprise! After the election no less.”

The district has responded with a statement saying in part, “we received the subpoena in late July but our board attorney requested and was granted an extension due to the voluminous amount of documents requested and the fact that we were intently focused on starting school as safely as possible.”

We have asked for an interview with superintendent Bill Husfelt but were told he would not comment at this time.

WJHG is also making a public records request for all of the information being sought by federal prosecutors so we can also see what they are looking into. We’ll be sure to follow up on this story.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flooding on Alf Coleman

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Alf Coleman Road was underwater after heavy rainfall.

News

FSU Panama city has its first day of classes today and new protocols are set in place due to the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
FSU Panama City start their classes for the 2020 school year today.

News

Apalachicola sees heavy rain and some flooding over weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
While most of the roadways were cleared by Monday afternoon, officials say if the heavy rain comes back, drivers should stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

News

Jackson County students head back to school, Marianna K-8 without first grade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Marianna K-8 Principal Eddie Ellis said the pandemic becomes even more real when it arrives at your doorstep.

Latest News

News

Judge sides with teachers on school opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After hearing 14 witnesses, including a teacher afraid he would carry COVID-19 back to his elderly mother-in-law, a judge has issued an injunction giving the decision to open classrooms to local school boards without the fear of lost funding.

News

First Day of School for Bay Haven Charter Academy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay Haven Charter Academy opened its doors to students at the campus this Monday despite the hostile weather conditions in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Two arrested after an armed robbery

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officers say the victim gave them a statement saying two white men, identified as Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey, robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on him.

News

New COVID-19 deaths reported in area over weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,534 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

WJHG American Service Award

Updated: 23 hours ago