Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning compared to yesterday! But we do have a bit of cloud cover overhead, yet that will help slow the warm up we’ll see heading our way.

I only have a small chance of a few isolated passing showers today after the dousing many received yesterday. Coastal locations from Panama City Beach to Destin picked up anywhere from 6 to 9″ of rain as well as pockets between Hwy231 and 331 inland. The good news is we’ll get plenty of opportunity to dry out now over the next several days. And as the sunshine returns today, so will the heat!

We’re starting out largely in the upper 70s with high humidity from Marco and yesterday’s rains. Once we start to get a bit more sunshine opening up through the midday, temperatures will soar into the low 90s for afternoon highs.

That will be enough daytime heating to produce a bit of lift for a few stray showers through the midday. But they’ll be isolated, small and brief, as the pass through. I’ll have my eyes on Walton and Okaloosa Counties today for a shot at the rain.

As Marco continues to fade away along the Louisiana Coastline, our rain chances remain low heading into the midweek. Yet attention will turn toward Laura moving across the Gulf of Mexico toward TX and LA far enough to our south to not bring any direct impacts to NWFL. We will see some marine concerns with rough seas and likely high surf and rip current risks from Laura here in NWFL.

Laura makes landfall as possibly a major hurricane, Cat3, Wednesday night near the border of TX and LA while our rain chances in the Northeastern Gulf remain low. As Laura continues to move inland, it will swing east over TN and into the Mid-Atlantic States around the Bermuda Ridge over the Southeastern US. This will try to drag in some scattered storms late in the week and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated and brief shower. Highs today return to the 90s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps our rain chances running low through the midweek before picking up a little into the late week and weekend.

