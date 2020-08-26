Bay District Schools student starts petition for superintendent run-off election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Students are now weighing in on the controversy surrounding a subpoena issued to Bay District Schools about a month before the recent primary elections but was only made public after the election.

A Change.org petition was allegedly created by a local high school junior. It asks Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections to conduct a run-off superintendent election in light of the recent subpoena and because of the race’s close marginal outcome.

Incumbent Bill Husfelt won with less than 2% of the votes over his opponent, Judy Vandergrift. According to Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen, the race’s close marginal outcome does not meet the .5% requirement for a machine recount.

We’re also told because both candidates were republican and there was no opposing political party, a run-off election cannot be pushed back to the general election in November.

We reached out to Superintendent Husfelt, but were declined an interview.

Instead we received this statement reading:

“We always support students who are learning to be good citizens by getting involved in their communities. We would never do anything to discourage any student from becoming politically involved. In fact, all citizens have the right to find out more about the voting process and can do so by visiting the detailed website maintained by our Supervisor of Elections at https://www.bayvotes.org/”

