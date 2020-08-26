Advertisement

BayLink enrollment expected to drop, according to Bay District Schools officials

A teacher's union representative told Bay District School board members teachers are struggling to meet the needs of students.
A teacher's union representative told Bay District School board members teachers are struggling to meet the needs of students.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The first day of school always comes with its challenges but in many Bay District schools this year those challenges had to do with technology.

A representative with the Association of Bay County Educators told board members Tuesday teachers are struggling to meet the needs of students in their classrooms and on BayLink. School officials say as of now 25% of students are enrolled through BayLink but anticipate that number will drop in the near future.

“I know that BayLink is a great opportunity for some of our parents and students that don’t feel comfortable yet going to the classroom but the ‘A’ top of the line experience is still in that classroom and so I think more students will be migrating back to the traditional classroom setting as we go through the school year,” said School Board chairman, Steve Moss.

“So in really short order a lot of people put in a lot of time to learn how it worked and have been really flexible helping us help them with the platform,” said the district’s director of information systems, Jim Scantlin.

BayLink students have the option to return to brick-and-mortar schools at the beginning of every month.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Census facing challenges in final month of count

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Census Bureau data shows Florida still lags behind the national response rate by seven percent.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
A brief break in the rain has led higher heat & humidity in the forecast

News

Pay it Forward Pineapple Willy's

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pineapple Willy's is donating 100% of food sale profits this week to three local charities.

News

Trash in Villa Tasso

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trash and debris removal in Villa Tasso was discussed in the Walton County Commission Meeting.

Latest News

News

Budget Approved For New Walton County TDC Building

Updated: 2 hours ago
The budget for the new Walton County TDC building was approved.

News

Park Villas Conceptual Design Approved

Updated: 3 hours ago
Park Villas conceptual design approved in Panama City.

News

Bay District Schools Board Meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is the first meeting since we learned of the Grand Jury subpoena issued to Bay District Schools.

News

Lynn Haven to Choose New City Attorney

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lynn Haven Officials will soon choose a new City Attorney.

News

Lynn Haven Working to Find a Mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lynn Haven City Officials are working to find a new Mayor.

News

Holmes County Homicide Investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Holmes County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide.