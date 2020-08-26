BayLink enrollment expected to drop, according to Bay District Schools officials

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The first day of school always comes with its challenges but in many Bay District schools this year those challenges had to do with technology.

A representative with the Association of Bay County Educators told board members Tuesday teachers are struggling to meet the needs of students in their classrooms and on BayLink. School officials say as of now 25% of students are enrolled through BayLink but anticipate that number will drop in the near future.

“I know that BayLink is a great opportunity for some of our parents and students that don’t feel comfortable yet going to the classroom but the ‘A’ top of the line experience is still in that classroom and so I think more students will be migrating back to the traditional classroom setting as we go through the school year,” said School Board chairman, Steve Moss.

“So in really short order a lot of people put in a lot of time to learn how it worked and have been really flexible helping us help them with the platform,” said the district’s director of information systems, Jim Scantlin.

BayLink students have the option to return to brick-and-mortar schools at the beginning of every month.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.