Council on Aging director gets keys to the city

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Council on Aging has been helping seniors in our area for almost 50 years and at Tuesday's Panama City commission meeting. The center's staff was recognized for their accomplishments.

In honor of her 39 years of service to the council executive director Beth Coulette was presented a check from Florida Blue for $3,900. The council will use that money for matching grant funds. Along with the check Coulette was presented with the keys to the city recognizing all her hard work through the years. The council has continued to operate throughout the recovery from Hurricane Michael and the current pandemic making sure local seniors get the assistance they need.

Council on Aging Director Beth Coulette said "You know that $3,900 will turn into 39,000. Our Meals on Wheels at times this year have tripled, it's almost always doubled and in order to continue to pay for those meals these kind of things help us so much and we really appreciate that.

The actual 50th anniversary for the Council on Aging is next year and they’re planning a big celebration.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

