Doctors recommend flu shot this year more than in past years

Flu shots are now available and the best time to get them is at the beginning of September and the end of October
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Flu shots are now available and if you normally skip them, doctors are saying you should rethink that.

The best time to get your flu shot is between the beginning of September and the end of October.

“We still recommend they get it anytime during the flu season, but it is recommended to get it before flu season starts. It does take two weeks for then flu shot to become effective,” Public Information Officer for the Bay County Health Department Heather Kretzer said.

Many concerns and questions have came up about the elderly and high-risk populations getting the flu shot because of COVID-19. Health professionals, like Gurprit Sekhon with Nu Wave Medicine, say there are ways to get the shot and protect your loved ones.

“I suggest they should get the flu shot but make an appointment so they are not in a crowd,” Sekhon said.

Taking the same precautions to prevent COVID-19 will also help prevent the spread of the flu.

