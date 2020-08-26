Former Lynn Haven mayor, attorney federal cases moving forward

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The former Lynn Haven mayor was scheduled to be in federal court in Tallahassee Tuesday.

According to court records, Margo Anderson was scheduled to be at the courthouse at 2 p.m. Her attorney, Ronald Johnson, appeared on her behalf, according to the records.

Anderson is facing 63 charges, including attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television.

Some court records for Anderson’s case are not available at this time.

Last week, former Lynn Haven attorney Adam Albritton entered a plea of not guilty of the 64 charges he was indicted of. Those charges include attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television.

According to court documents, Albritton’s trial is set for October 26th at 8:15 a.m. in Tallahassee.

Anderson and Albritton were both arrested last week on federal charges.

