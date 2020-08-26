Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith reacts to first responder drowning off St. George Island

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A plea Tuesday from Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith after the drowning of a first responder on St. George Island.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, Brian Stephen Smith, 56, with the island’s volunteer fire department drowned Tuesday afternoon while trying to rescue two people in the rough water.

Sheriff smith posted a four-minute video after the incident blaming the tragedy on tourists not heeding double red flag warnings and refusing to stay out of the water after repeatedly being told to do so.

“We’ve asked the tourists repeatedly, repeatedly and this is who are going in the water - the tourists. It’s not the local folks, they know better. It’s the tourists,” said Sheriff Smith. “So please don’t go in the water or allow your children in the water. You’re putting other people at risk. I’m asking all the tourists don’t get in the water. If you’re in the water and you’re told to leave and don’t, you’ll be arrested. We’re serious about this. There’s no reason for any other loss of life.”

Smith went on to say how proud he is of the sheriff’s deputies and other first responders who put their lives on the line and jumped into the rough surf to help rescue other swimmers Tuesday.

