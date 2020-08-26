Advertisement

Hurricane Laura forecasted to make landfall Wednesday night

Hurricane Laura on the afternoon of Aug. 26.
Hurricane Laura on the afternoon of Aug. 26.(NOAA)
By Brooke Richardson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Laura is forecasted to make landfall along the Louisiana/Texas coastline around 11:00 P.M. Wednesday night.

As of the 6:00 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Laura had winds sustained at 145 mph with a minimum pressure of 947 mb making it a strong category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Laura is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge to Southwest Louisiana and could reach 20 feet above ground level.

The National Weather Service said they expect “unsurvivable storm surge and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.”

The outer bands of Laura has already packed a punched prompting dozens of tornado warnings across Louisiana.

