Jake Finch working towards big future in racing

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Jake Finch is a 15 year old Lynn Haven kid who seems to have a pretty good future in auto racing. And why not, racing is in his blood!

“Pretty much.” Jake told me when I went to visit him earlier this month. “My dad always had me around it for sure. He tried to keep me away from it, it’s a lot of money and a lot of stuff that he didn’t want me to get caught up in. But it ended up happening”

That dad Jake refers to is James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction in Lynn Haven. More to the point though, a NASCAR team owner for more than two decades, who even has a Cup Series win to his credit.

"We start off in go-carts, I mean there's different stuff but a bunch of people started off in go-carts and that's what I started off with." Jake said. "Running around Florida, parts of Georgia and Alabama.

Jake skipped ahead to full sized late model racing a couple of years ago, when he was 13. {FIVE FLAGS} And at age 15, before he even has his driver's license, he's a winner on the "Outlaw" series winning the Outlaw 35 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola at the end of July. And now he's more in love with the sport than ever.

"The thing that I like the most is like freedom basically." Jake said. "I like the feel of speed for sure, that's one of the main parts. I like the hardness that it takes to be good at the sport. A 10th of a second is a big deal, trying to get that spayed. Trying to work on the car, make it perfect, fine-tune it, better than other people. And the one thing I like about it the most is when you get in the car and you put a helmet on it doesn't matter who you are what your name is, how much money you've got, that don't matter, it's racing. And I like that the most."

And again this isn't a cheap sport to get into, in Jake's case, the backing is there, but so is the dedication. He tells me he spends countless hors on a fairly high tech computer racing simulator, as many as ten hours on a given day! All with one goal in mind!

"Oh for sure," Jake says "the main thing is to make it to Cup, the Cup level...Daytona 500 type stuff. That's the main goal for sure."

Jake intends to head back to Five Flags speedway for the annual Snowball Derby in late November.

