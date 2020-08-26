Advertisement

Lease agreement approved for new Panama City Marina hotel and restaurant

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City commissioners approved a lease agreement with the St. Joe company on Monday for a new hotel and restaurant on the northwest side of the marina.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki says St. Joe will now start examinations on the site but hopes to break ground soon.

“We’re looking around starting in the first quarter, breaking ground out there. It depends on the weather; it depends on the COVID, but the barriers have been lifted and it’s time to move forward,” said Brudnicki.

The St. Joe company held many open houses over the last year to share designs with the public and get feedback.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki says he believes the people’s voices were heard as they move forward with revitalizing downtown.

“We had total citizen input for everything we were doing downtown. I think people are satisfied,” said Brudnicki. “We had these meetings before and they were able to give their immediate reaction to things. We had between 85 and 90 percent approval rating so that’s pretty strong.”

For Allan Branch who lives and owns a business downtown, he believes this is a step in the right direction.

“Every property owner and business owner I’ve spoken to downtown is extremely excited about a hotel coming downtown,” said Branch. “That’s an influx of people every single week for business and vacation, spending money at these shops, it’s huge.”

Branch believes the development will give visitors a chance to experience Panama City, while not taking anything away from locals.

“Between the lease that looked really favorable for the taxpayers of Panama City and all the public access we’re getting; I think this is going to be a huge win for our city,” said Branch.

