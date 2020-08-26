Local World War II Veteran turns 100 years old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A local World War II veteran turned 100 years old Tuesday.

Jack Eddins was in the Army's 30th Infantry Division.

Eddins' family asked first responders to drive by his Panama City Beach home Tuesday afternoon and honk to help wish him a happy birthday.

Several Bay County Sheriff's deputies were proud to answer that call and even chatted with him for a while.

They say it's important to honor these heroes and let them know how much we owe them.

