New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Wednesday update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 608,722 cases reported. There are 602,113 cases involving Florida residents and 6,609 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 10,733 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,237 cases. This includes 5,156 residents and 81 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 76 people have died from the virus and 293 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 62 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,020 cases. This includes 3,991 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 75 people who have died from the virus. 236 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 32 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,601 cases. 1,469 of the cases are residents and 132 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 84 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 990 cases. 979 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died in the county and 51 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, four people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 600 cases. There are 589 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 21 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, four people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,292 cases. There are 2,273 local cases and 19 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 65 deaths and 110 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 15 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 546 cases, 545 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 32 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 801 cases. They are 791 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been nine deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, no one is in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 522 cases. There are 518 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 427 cases of COVID-19. All 427 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 30 available adult ICU beds out of the 143 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

