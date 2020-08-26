Advertisement

New Walton County Visitor Center closer to construction beginning

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Construction on the new Walton County Tourist Development Council Visitor Center is one step closer to starting.

Tuesday commissioners approved an estimated budget for the new building. It’s expected to cost between nine and eleven million dollars.

The TDC still has to accept construction bids.

The visitor center will be located just south of the bridge on Highway 331.

Officials said the new visitor center will help tourists who come to Walton County.

“This is going to be a fantastic project for Walton County, it’s been designed for a 50-year lifespan, and we’ll be able to change the technology out constantly during each year that visitors come, so they’ll have a new experience every time they come to Walton County,” said Cliff Knauer, Dewberry Engineers.

Construction on the visitor center is expected to begin in about two years.

