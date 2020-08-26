Overdose Awareness Day to be honored in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Monday, August 31, will be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Walton County.

The woman who requested the resolution, which was approved at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, lost her son to a drug overdose.

She said she believed the day dedicated to raising awareness is just one initial step she wants to take.

”It is definitely the first step of many that we need to take, but it is a step to raise awareness about the issues that we have in our community with drug use and addiction and lack of resources, and the children that we’re losing,” said Laura Sparks.

Sparks has more resources for people who know someone dealing with drug addition on her Facebook page.

