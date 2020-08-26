Advertisement

Panama City Beach Code Enforcement issuing double red flag fines

Rough waters have closed the gulf to swimming over the last few days.
Rough waters have closed the gulf to swimming over the last few days.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - As Hurricane Marco and Hurricane Laura caused mayhem in the Gulf of Mexico over the last few days, surf conditions on Panhandle beaches have become dangerous for swimmers.

As a result, Panama City Beach Code Enforcement has begun handing out fines to those in violation of the double red flag laws. However, it takes some effort on behalf of the receiver of a fine to get one.

“You gotta earn them,” said Wil Spivey, Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue. “Anyone who got one was thoroughly warned. So we reserve those, we’re not trying to write tickets for just, you know, it’s not a matter of anything other than a last resort. If the threat of death isn’t enough, $500 might be.”

Seven tickets were issued on Tuesday alone, but the goal of the fines is not to ruin anyone’s day, but rather make sure everyone gets home safely.

“I think people are listening to us,” said James Tindle, Beach Code Enforcement Manager for Panama City Beach You’re obviously going to have the one or two who don’t like it, but at the end of the day we are trying to keep people safe and send people back home to their loved ones.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some physical contact to be allowed at long-term care facilities

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Starting soon residents at long-term care facilities will once again be able to feel the touch of a limited number of their loved ones.

News

Doctors recommend flu shot this year more than in past years

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Flu shots are now available and doctors are recommending it more this year than in years past.

News

Bay District Schools student starts petition for superintendent run-off election

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
A Bay District School's high school student created an online petition for a superintendent run-off election. The petition has garnered more than 1,300 votes.

News

Three arrested in Holmes County murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was reported missing around July 4th.

Latest News

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Wednesday update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,733 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Two bicyclists injured after being hit by a truck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two bicyclists were injured Wednesday morning on the west side of Panama City Beach.

News

Former Lynn Haven mayor, attorney federal cases moving forward

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The federal court cases against the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney are moving forward just a week after their arrests.

News

Police investigating homicide in Crestview

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Bowers Avenue.

News

Overdose Awareness Day to be honored in Walton County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Monday, August 31 will be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Walton County.

News

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith reacts to first responder drowning off St. George Island

Updated: 19 hours ago
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith shares a 4-minute Facebook message after the drowning of a St. George Island first responder.