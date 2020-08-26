Panama City Beach Code Enforcement issuing double red flag fines

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - As Hurricane Marco and Hurricane Laura caused mayhem in the Gulf of Mexico over the last few days, surf conditions on Panhandle beaches have become dangerous for swimmers.

As a result, Panama City Beach Code Enforcement has begun handing out fines to those in violation of the double red flag laws. However, it takes some effort on behalf of the receiver of a fine to get one.

“You gotta earn them,” said Wil Spivey, Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue. “Anyone who got one was thoroughly warned. So we reserve those, we’re not trying to write tickets for just, you know, it’s not a matter of anything other than a last resort. If the threat of death isn’t enough, $500 might be.”

Seven tickets were issued on Tuesday alone, but the goal of the fines is not to ruin anyone’s day, but rather make sure everyone gets home safely.

“I think people are listening to us,” said James Tindle, Beach Code Enforcement Manager for Panama City Beach You’re obviously going to have the one or two who don’t like it, but at the end of the day we are trying to keep people safe and send people back home to their loved ones.”

