Park Villas Concept Plans Approved by Panama City Commission.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Where the old Buccaneer Motel used to sit off Beach Drive in Panama City may soon be home to a new apartment complex.

Panama City Commission took a step forward in making that happen at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

A team of developers and investors presented a conceptual plan for the redevelopment of the site that was recently demolished.

The Park Villas design calls for two, four-story, apartment buildings that will have one, two and three-bedroom units for a total of 120 units. The grounds will be completely landscaped and will have parking for 120 vehicles.

After extensive discussions, the commission voted to approve the concept.

City Commissioner Mike Nichols added, “Basically if I’m investing 18 million dollars I would definitely look at my parking and the surrounding areas where I could park my residents if that’s an issue or shrink my project down a little bit to accommodate parking in that particular area.”

This vote only represents the approval of a concept and not the final design or developmental process.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.