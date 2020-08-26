Pineapple Willy’s pays it forward during its annual fundraising event for local non-profits

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Pineapple Willy’s “Pay it Forward” event began Monday and will run through Friday. Even with Covid-19, that didn’t stop the Panama City Beach restaurant from raising money for local charities who say they needed this more than ever.

All lunch and dinner profits from Monday to Friday will be donated to BASIC NWFL Inc., PCB Paws and Claws and Beach Care Services.

The current circumstance makes it even harder for these charities to raise money.

Pineapple Willy’s CEO says, “Right now, ya know a lot of people are having a hard time giving, because of the pandemic, so I think this is a huge deal.”

This event has been able to raise tens of thousands of dollars for these non-profits, an amount that makes all the difference for them.

And since many events like “Pay it Forward” have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19, Pineapple Willy’s had to make sure this one still happened.

The president and CEO of one of the non-profits, BASIC NWFL Inc. Valerie Mincy says,”They definitely are leading by example and honoring their commitment to the community so for that we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

And if you want to help out these charities or you’re hungry, you still have until Friday to go to the event.

