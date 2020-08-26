Police investigating homicide in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview police say they’re investigating the homicide of a local man.

Officers say 46-year-old Jerry Jerome Aaron Sr. was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the area of 249 West Bowers Avenue.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

