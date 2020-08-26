Sharks work towards opener next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Port St. Joe football team is off and running in the Tanner Jones era. The Sharks among the area football teams working this week

through the first week of official fall practice.

Coach Jones moving west to take over the program in the off season.

And whenever a coach takes over a new team, well he wants to be able to get as much work on the field with his new players as he can.

Unfortunately for Jones and the Sharks, there was no chance to play spring ball. So that was missed, but perhaps that’s not going to keep these players from knowing the coach’s systems, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“You know the good thing, we went on lock down.” coach Jones told me during Tuesday’s workout. “We went in small groups and we were able to start installing this offense for the last five or six months.” coach Jones told me. “So as far as what we’ve been doing, we feel like we should be prepared, offensively. Now defensively that’s a little bit different, because again, we’ve got to know who can hit. You know everybody looks good with a helmet on, or a can be a t-shirt All American. But you put pads on that really tells you the truth. So I think offensively we’ve definitely had time to pick it up. Defensively we’ll find out in a couple of days.”

The coach says practice is compressed with just two weeks between the start of fall workouts and that first game a week from Friday. He adds though, nobody is complaining about that, everyone is happy to be working towards the opener.

"Well I think we didn't know we would have a season or not. So to be given the go-ahead, and to have them out here running around, it's real exciting. They welcome it (the work). They're flying around, they're coachable. They're everything you could ever ask for. I think we're getting there. You never really know what you've got until you put the pads on and start hitting. But as far the running, the route running and being able to cover, I think our guys are where they need to be."

And after a few days on the field, the coach believes having the guys work on their own, and with some online meetings during the lock down, and then getting them for an extended period in the summer, has helped make up for his not being able to put his systems in during spring practice, which was canceled because of the lock down.

The Tiger Sharks open next Friday at Marianna, then host Vernon in the home opener September 11th.

