Advertisement

Some physical contact to be allowed at long-term care facilities

By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Starting soon residents at long-term care facilities will once again be able to feel the touch of a limited number of their loved ones.

The task force creating the rules around reopening long-term care facilities agreed to the exception despite significant hesitation from the state surgeon general. Mary Daniel on the governor’s task force has a husband with Alzheimer’s.

“He’s not coming out of there, but I’m losing the very best time with him. Today is his best day,” said Daniels.

She took up a job as a dishwasher at her husband’s long-term care facility so she could see him in person. She strongly objected to visitors not being allowed to touch their loved ones.

“I, as a dishwasher, can touch my husband, but when I’m his wife I can’t,” said Daniels.

But State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said close contact comes with a significant risk.

“We really need to be sure that unless it’s essential to reach that six foot barrier that we keep this, otherwise we’re going to have individuals who are getting COVID,” said Rivkees.

Ultimately, the task force determined general visitors must maintain social distancing, but agreed residents’ designated essential care workers - who could already bathe, clothe and feed residents - should be allowed to provide emotional support as well.

In the end, the surgeon general agreed with the change, but cautioned none of the 30 other states that have plans to reopen long-term care facilities allow close contact for emotional support.

“I’m going to keep coming back to this, you know this is not an innocent virus and this distancing is important to the best that we can do in these special circumstances,” said Rivkees.

According to the latest plan, each resident will be allowed to designate five general visitors, who must social distance and wear a face mask.

They’ll also be allowed to designate two essential care workers, who will be allowed physical contact as long as they wear the same level of PPE required for staff members.

For general visitation to be permitted, a facility must go 14 days without a new COVID-19 case in staff or residents.

The plan is subject to change going forward.

Latest News

News

Doctors recommend flu shot this year more than in past years

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Flu shots are now available and doctors are recommending it more this year than in years past.

News

Bay District Schools student starts petition for superintendent run-off election

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
A Bay District School's high school student created an online petition for a superintendent run-off election. The petition has garnered more than 1,300 votes.

News

Panama City Beach Code Enforcement issuing double red flag fines

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The value of a fine is $500.

News

Three arrested in Holmes County murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was reported missing around July 4th.

Latest News

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Wednesday update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,733 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Two bicyclists injured after being hit by a truck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two bicyclists were injured Wednesday morning on the west side of Panama City Beach.

News

Former Lynn Haven mayor, attorney federal cases moving forward

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The federal court cases against the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney are moving forward just a week after their arrests.

News

Police investigating homicide in Crestview

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Bowers Avenue.

News

Overdose Awareness Day to be honored in Walton County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Monday, August 31 will be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Walton County.

News

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith reacts to first responder drowning off St. George Island

Updated: 19 hours ago
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith shares a 4-minute Facebook message after the drowning of a St. George Island first responder.