Some physical contact to be allowed at long-term care facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Starting soon residents at long-term care facilities will once again be able to feel the touch of a limited number of their loved ones.

The task force creating the rules around reopening long-term care facilities agreed to the exception despite significant hesitation from the state surgeon general. Mary Daniel on the governor’s task force has a husband with Alzheimer’s.

“He’s not coming out of there, but I’m losing the very best time with him. Today is his best day,” said Daniels.

She took up a job as a dishwasher at her husband’s long-term care facility so she could see him in person. She strongly objected to visitors not being allowed to touch their loved ones.

“I, as a dishwasher, can touch my husband, but when I’m his wife I can’t,” said Daniels.

But State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said close contact comes with a significant risk.

“We really need to be sure that unless it’s essential to reach that six foot barrier that we keep this, otherwise we’re going to have individuals who are getting COVID,” said Rivkees.

Ultimately, the task force determined general visitors must maintain social distancing, but agreed residents’ designated essential care workers - who could already bathe, clothe and feed residents - should be allowed to provide emotional support as well.

In the end, the surgeon general agreed with the change, but cautioned none of the 30 other states that have plans to reopen long-term care facilities allow close contact for emotional support.

“I’m going to keep coming back to this, you know this is not an innocent virus and this distancing is important to the best that we can do in these special circumstances,” said Rivkees.

According to the latest plan, each resident will be allowed to designate five general visitors, who must social distance and wear a face mask.

They’ll also be allowed to designate two essential care workers, who will be allowed physical contact as long as they wear the same level of PPE required for staff members.

For general visitation to be permitted, a facility must go 14 days without a new COVID-19 case in staff or residents.

The plan is subject to change going forward.