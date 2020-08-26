Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The rain takes a break, but the heat & humidity return
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In the wake of Marco we saw a break in the rainfall on Tuesday over the panhandle. That break should last into Wednesday as well. Expect another day of high heat & humidity. Highs for most of us will reach the 90s (beaches, upper 80s). Feels like temps will near 105 again. The rain chances Wednesday will be around 20-30%. As we move through the week we will see more moisture return to our area and better rain chances. Rain chances will be 40% Thursday, 50% Friday, and then 60-70% over the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

