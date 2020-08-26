Two bicyclist injured after being hit by a truck.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two bicyclists were injured Wednesday morning on the west side of Panama City Beach.

Troopers say around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, two bicyclists were traveling in the westbound lane of Highway 98 in front of Ramsgate Harbour Condominiums when they were hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The two female bicyclist were transported to a local hospital. One woman sustained critical injuries and the other suffered minor injuries. The road was closed for about and hour while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

