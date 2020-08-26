Advertisement

Walton County Code Enforcement to take proactive action on Villa Tasso dumping

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA TASSO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Tuesday morning at the Walton County commission meeting, board members said they did not want to wait to get Villa Tasso cleaned up.

Commissioners decided to go ahead and allow Walton County code enforcement to act proactively in the area for 90 days.

This will happen in phases. First, code enforcement will assess the properties for violations, then they will ask owners to clear right-of-ways, and if they cannot figure out an owner, then code enforcement will move things out of the right-of-way.

Right now there are about 15 cases code enforcement officials are investigating, but they say there could be more.

“This is a good step forward to allow our code enforcement department to go out there and be more proactive in that area because normally they’re not allowed the proactivity, it’s complaint driven, to be able to help those residents out there who are making those complaints and try and actively clean up that area,” said Louis Svehla, public information manager for Walton County.

Commissioner Melanie Nipper also mentioned Oakwood Hills needs the same kind of attention once code enforcement has finished the job in Villa Tasso.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigating homicide in Crestview

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Bowers Avenue.

News

Overdose Awareness Day to be honored in Walton County

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Monday, August 31 will be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Walton County.

News

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith reacts to first responder drowning off St. George Island

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith shares a 4-minute Facebook message after the drowning of a St. George Island first responder.

News

Local World War II Veteran turns 100 years old

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Local first responders wish Panama City Beach World World II veteran a happy 100 birthday.

News

New Walton County Visitor Center closer to construction beginning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The visitor center will be located just south of the bridge on Highway 331.

Latest News

News

Lease agreement approved for new Panama City Marina hotel and restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Mayor Greg Brudnicki says St. Joe will now start examinations on the site but hopes to break ground soon.

News

Panama City Marina Hotel and Restaurant Development

Updated: 1 hour ago
The lease agreement for the Panama City Marina Hotel and Restaurant is approved.

News

Florida Lagging Behind in Census Participation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Overall, Florida's census response rate is 7% lower than the national response rate.

News

Park Villas Concept Plans Approved by Panama City Commission.

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Park Villas design calls for two, four story, apartment buildings which will have one, two and three bedroom units for a total of 120 units. The grounds will be completely landscaped and will have parking for 120 vehicles. After extensive discussions the commission voted to approve the concept.

News

Overdose Awareness Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walton County is designating August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.

News

BayLink Challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay District Schools officials expect BayLink enrollment to drop given challenges as the school year starts.