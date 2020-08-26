Walton County Code Enforcement to take proactive action on Villa Tasso dumping

VILLA TASSO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Tuesday morning at the Walton County commission meeting, board members said they did not want to wait to get Villa Tasso cleaned up.

Commissioners decided to go ahead and allow Walton County code enforcement to act proactively in the area for 90 days.

This will happen in phases. First, code enforcement will assess the properties for violations, then they will ask owners to clear right-of-ways, and if they cannot figure out an owner, then code enforcement will move things out of the right-of-way.

Right now there are about 15 cases code enforcement officials are investigating, but they say there could be more.

“This is a good step forward to allow our code enforcement department to go out there and be more proactive in that area because normally they’re not allowed the proactivity, it’s complaint driven, to be able to help those residents out there who are making those complaints and try and actively clean up that area,” said Louis Svehla, public information manager for Walton County.

Commissioner Melanie Nipper also mentioned Oakwood Hills needs the same kind of attention once code enforcement has finished the job in Villa Tasso.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.