Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start in our skies this morning with just a few wispy upper level clouds cruising our skies. They’re the off-shoots of thunderstorms surrounding Cat2 Laura in the Gulf of Mexico to our southwest heading toward the LA/TX border. It won’t be enough to block out the sunshine completely this morning. But it may lead toward a little filtered sunshine at times.

Otherwise, it’s another very humid start with dew points well into the upper 70s as well as temperatures, if not still in the 80s for most of the coast. Dress comfortably today for another hot one ahead! Highs will have no trouble reaching the 90s once again today in the partly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures with the high humidity are likely to return to the triple digits. Be sure to take frequent breaks if doing strenuous outdoor activities this afternoon, seek shade, and drink plenty of water as well.

That heat and humidity could bubble up into a stray shower this afternoon. But just like yesterday, subsidence in the atmosphere around Laura and from high pressure nosing in from the Western Atlantic will attempt to keep a lid on any significant rain chance.

As Laura continues to trek toward the Northwestern Gulf Coast tonight and into tomorrow, our skies continue to remain relatively quiet with only stray shots at an overnight shower on the coast or a pop up, scattered, afternoon storm on Thursday. However, better rain chances slide our way into the weekend as Laura gets swept to the east toward TN and the Mid-Atlantic states to our north by a cold front. The combination of tail-end warm moist air in the wake of Laura and the frontal boundary moving into the Southeast will bring better rain chances, especially by Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with just a slight 20% chance for a brief afternoon shower mainly inland. Highs today return to the 90s with feels like temperatures of 105-108°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the heat going through the rest of the work week with rain chances on the rise into the weekend.

