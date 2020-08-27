Bay County COVID-19 testing site changes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - One Bay County COVID-19 testing site is closing, while another one is opening.

Friday, Bay County officials say the coronavirus testing site at Frank Brown Park will close at 3 p.m. They say Monday, a new site will open at the Callaway Recreational Complex at 500 Callaway Parkway at 7 a.m.

There are no changes to the location or time of the testing site at Lynn Haven.

Starting Monday, officials say both sites will be able to test children 5-years-old and older.

Each site will test up to 500 people per day for the virus. They say appointments are recommended, not required. To make an appointment, click here. Results are expected within 48 hours or less and are provided via an online portal or by phone.

Test are available at no cost to anyone over the age of 5.

The test sites will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

