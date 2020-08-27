Advertisement

FEMA officials say more people are moving out and finding a place to live

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As the deadline for FEMA trailers draws near, FEMA officials say more people are moving out and finding a place to live.

Officials say 155 households are still living in FEMA trailers in Bay County, which is less than the 221 households are back in June.

So far officials say more than 750 households have found more housing that is permanent by completing repairs or other housing solutions.

“We’re working with all of our partners non-profit agencies, disaster case management to work directly with these people to find them a more permanent housing solution,” said FEMA Spokesperson David Mace.

Officials say the program is set to end October 11th.

