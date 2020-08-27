Advertisement

Former Lynn Haven mayor trial date set

A date has been set for the former Lynn Haven mayor’s federal trial.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A date has been set for the former Lynn Haven mayor’s federal trial.

Margo Anderson has pleaded not guilty to the 63 charges against her. Some of those charges include attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television.

Anderson’s trial is set for October 26th at 8:15 a.m. in Tallahassee, the same date and time as former Lynn Haven attorney Adam Albritton’s trial.

Both Anderson and Albritton were arrested last week on federal fraud charges.

