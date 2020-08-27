Hurricane Laura continues its destructive trek inland in Louisiana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 150mph winds at 1am CDT Thursday, August 27th 2020.

Storm reports this morning include recorded winds of around 135mph around Lake Charles where photos after day break show a heartbreaking and all too familiar scene for NWFL residents after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Sky scrapers have windows blown out, businesses are completely destroyed, and most power lines have been snapped and scattered all over roadways. Tens of thousands are without power as the storm continues its trek inland toward Shreveport this morning where tropical storm force winds and possibly hurricane force gusts may still be possible.

The storm has weakened as of 8am CDT to a Category 2 with winds of 100mph as it passes west and northwest of Alexandria. The forecast track has Laura maintaining hurricane strength near Shreveport by the midday and decreasing to a tropical storm in Arkansas later today and into tonight.

Flooding rains will continue to be a threat as the storm weakens and heads further north. Most in Louisiana through Arkansas are expecting at least 5-10″ of rain, and possibly more in isolated pockets.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.