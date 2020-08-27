Advertisement

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.
A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

The South’s Defenders Monument formerly stood in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse. On Thursday morning it could be seen lying on its side, with broken tree branches strewn on the grass around it.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted earlier this month not to move the statue after a sometimes heated debate.

Officials in New Orleans and in other states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay County COVID-19 testing site changes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One Bay County COVID-19 testing site is closing, while another one is opening.

News

Lynn Haven’s Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell will remain Mayor Pro Tem

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell will remain Lynn Havens mayor pro tem until the April 2021 election, unless the Governor appoints a mayor.

News

Latitude Margaritaville construction underway, expected to be done in spring 2021

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
3,500 new homes will be ready by spring 2021.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Latest News

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 33 minutes ago

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

National

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The baby is Katy Perry’s first.

National

Laura carves destructive path through Gulf Coast; 5 dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Thursday update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,868 people have died from the virus in the state.