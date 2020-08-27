Advertisement

Latitude Margaritaville construction underway, expected to be done in spring 2021

St. Joe Company officials say 3,500 will be completed by spring 2021.
St. Joe Company officials say 3,500 will be completed by spring 2021.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Just beyond the trees and rising from the dust, construction is underway on the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community off Highway 79.

“The intent is that we will open for sales in spring of 2021 and we anticipate people living on-site in fall of 2021,” St. Joe Senior VP of Residential Real Estate Bridget Precise said.

Soon to be surrounding the sales center will be 3,500 new homes.

“There’s essentially three different product types. There’s smaller attached cottages. There is paired villas, two homes attached side by side,” Precise said. “And then single-family detached products.”

Partnering with Minto Communities USA, St. Joe Company officials said pricing will be geared toward the retirement community and their specific incomes.

“Price ranges will probably be from between the 200s and 300s and then for some of the bigger homes it might be a little bit more than that,” Precise said.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said this development will bring a “retirement mindset” to the area.

“3,500 homes of folks who have disposable income, 55 and older, coming to our city to enjoy our amazing restaurants, our beautiful retail locations; it’s just going to be an added benefit for Panama City Beach,” Sheldon said.

He hopes this is just the beginning.

“I think this project could hopefully be first of many projects like this and this community, the baby boomer retirement villages, make a lot of sense to people as they’re coming into town,” Sheldon said. “It gives them a great opportunity to have what they want. They want to have an amazing lifestyle, which we offer here at Panama City Beach.”

