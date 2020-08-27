Lynn Haven’s Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell will remain Mayor Pro Tem

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven is trying to move forward after last week’s arrests of former Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton.

Thursday morning, city officials held a special meeting to discuss the appointment of a new mayor.

“No city wants to see their mayor be arrested,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “That’s a burden on every commissioner here having to deal with this and having to make sure our citizens have some trust in us moving forward.”

In Thursday’s meeting, the commission decided to keep the city council as is for the time being.

“Today the commission voted to keep Dan Russell as mayor pro tem, and he will carry out the duties,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer. “Then in April, there is an opening for anyone to run for the mayor position.”

Commission officials say keeping mayor pro tem instead of appointing a mayor allows for flexibility within the commission.

“The commission at any point can change who the mayor pro tem is by a simple motion, second, and a vote,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell. “At some point down the road if the commission decides that Brandon needs to be in that position, then they can motion to put him as the mayor pro tem.”

City officials say they are ready to focus on the future.

“I think it’s time for the City of Lynn Haven to heal, that’s my biggest thing right now,” said Gainer. “If we keep picking this sore, it’s only going to fester, so the way you do it is get all of your dirty laundry out there and then is the time to really wash it and become clean, and heal.”

Mayor Pro Tem Russell will keep his seat on the commission and the mayor seat will remain vacant until the election in April 2021, unless the Governor appoints a mayor.

