Advertisement

Lynn Haven’s Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell will remain Mayor Pro Tem

He will keep his seat on commission and the mayor seat will remain vacant until the election in April 2021, unless the Governor appoints a mayor.
He will keep his seat on commission and the mayor seat will remain vacant until the election in April 2021, unless the Governor appoints a mayor.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven is trying to move forward after last week’s arrests of former Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton.

Thursday morning, city officials held a special meeting to discuss the appointment of a new mayor.

“No city wants to see their mayor be arrested,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “That’s a burden on every commissioner here having to deal with this and having to make sure our citizens have some trust in us moving forward.”

In Thursday’s meeting, the commission decided to keep the city council as is for the time being.

“Today the commission voted to keep Dan Russell as mayor pro tem, and he will carry out the duties,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer. “Then in April, there is an opening for anyone to run for the mayor position.”

Commission officials say keeping mayor pro tem instead of appointing a mayor allows for flexibility within the commission.

“The commission at any point can change who the mayor pro tem is by a simple motion, second, and a vote,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell. “At some point down the road if the commission decides that Brandon needs to be in that position, then they can motion to put him as the mayor pro tem.”

City officials say they are ready to focus on the future.

“I think it’s time for the City of Lynn Haven to heal, that’s my biggest thing right now,” said Gainer. “If we keep picking this sore, it’s only going to fester, so the way you do it is get all of your dirty laundry out there and then is the time to really wash it and become clean, and heal.”

Mayor Pro Tem Russell will keep his seat on the commission and the mayor seat will remain vacant until the election in April 2021, unless the Governor appoints a mayor.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay County COVID-19 testing site changes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One Bay County COVID-19 testing site is closing, while another one is opening.

News

Latitude Margaritaville construction underway, expected to be done in spring 2021

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
3,500 new homes will be ready by spring 2021.

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Thursday update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,868 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Two killed in house fire on St. George Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say two people died early Thursday morning after a house fire on St. George Island.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach served federal subpoena

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The government of Panama City Beach has been served a federal subpoena.

News

FEMA officials say more people are moving out and finding a place to live

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
FEMA officials say more people are moving out and finding a place to live.

News

Local housing experts say more people are buying homes in our area

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local housing experts say the housing market is starting to revitalize, giving more people the chance to buy a home.

News

FSU House Party Arrests

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

WiFi Access in Walton County

Updated: 18 hours ago
Walton County libraries are providing hotspots to help with internet access for students and others working from home.

News

Virtual School Challenges

Updated: 18 hours ago
We speak with teachers at Freeport High School to see how virtual learning is going.