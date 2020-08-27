New local COVID-19 deaths reported in Thursday update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 611,991 cases reported. There are 605,342 cases involving Florida residents and 6,649 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 10,868 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,289 cases. This includes 5,208 residents and 81 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 77 people have died from the virus and 298 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 57 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,055 cases. This includes 4,026 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 75 people who have died from the virus. 237 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 33 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,612 cases. 1,478 of the cases are residents and 134 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 84 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 995 cases. 984 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died in the county and 51 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 609 cases. There are 598 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 23 hospitalizations. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,301 cases. There are 2,282 local cases and 19 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 65 deaths and 111 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, seven people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 547 cases, 546 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 806 cases. They are 796 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been ten deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday morning, two people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 527 cases. There are 523 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 426 cases of COVID-19. All 426 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:46 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 40 available adult ICU beds out of the 146 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting none of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

