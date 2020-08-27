Niceville alum, Deonte Sheffield, gets put on scholarship at Florida State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Deonte Sheffield’s journey to earning a scholarship with the Seminoles has come full circle.

The running back walked on to the Florida State football team as a freshman, and was informed Tuesday night by head coach, Mike Norvell, that he was being placed on full scholarship. Deonte had a standout performance at the 2019 Sun Bowl. The 5′9″ 209 pound back rushed for a career-high 87 yards on 18 carries. Coaching staff have also picked up on Deonte’s role as a leader in the running back room.

“How I look at it is, I made some mistakes, and all the trials and setbacks that I had were part of the process. You can only control what you can control, even though I had to go through all that, it made me into the man I am today and the dog I am today,” said Sheffield.

When asked about his reaction to the news he said his wasn’t quite as big as his family and friends'.

“I just have so much confidence from the work ethic I have that I felt like it was supposed to happen. First, I called my mom because that’s my everything, and I told her. Of course, she broke down and cried and everything because she knows how much work I’ve put in and what I’ve gone through. I felt like I needed to tell her because that was the most important thing. I tried to call my dad. He didn’t answer, but when I went to walk through, everyone knew. I feel like it hit them more than it hit me,” said Sheffield.

As for full circle, Sheffield was told he would be on scholarship by the spring of 2018.

“Before I had to sign, Coach Jimbo called and Coach Kelly and Coach Graham, and they all told my dad and me that I was going to be on scholarship, but it was going to be that spring. That’s when he got fired, so that’s what I was talking about when I said I had to go through so much, but I feel like it made me into the man I am today,” said Sheffield.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.