Advertisement

Niceville alum, Deonte Sheffield, gets put on scholarship at Florida State

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Deonte Sheffield’s journey to earning a scholarship with the Seminoles has come full circle. 

The running back walked on to the Florida State football team as a freshman, and was informed Tuesday night by head coach, Mike Norvell, that he was being placed on full scholarship. Deonte had a standout performance at the 2019 Sun Bowl. The 5′9″ 209 pound back rushed for a career-high 87 yards on 18 carries. Coaching staff have also picked up on Deonte’s role as a leader in the running back room. 

“How I look at it is, I made some mistakes, and all the trials and setbacks that I had were part of the process. You can only control what you can control, even though I had to go through all that, it made me into the man I am today and the dog I am today,” said Sheffield. 

When asked about his reaction to the news he said his wasn’t quite as big as his family and friends'.

“I just have so much confidence from the work ethic I have that I felt like it was supposed to happen. First, I called my mom because that’s my everything, and I told her. Of course, she broke down and cried and everything because she knows how much work I’ve put in and what I’ve gone through. I felt like I needed to tell her because that was the most important thing. I tried to call my dad. He didn’t answer, but when I went to walk through, everyone knew. I feel like it hit them more than it hit me,” said Sheffield.

As for full circle, Sheffield was told he would be on scholarship by the spring of 2018. 

“Before I had to sign, Coach Jimbo called and Coach Kelly and Coach Graham, and they all told my dad and me that I was going to be on scholarship, but it was going to be that spring. That’s when he got fired, so that’s what I was talking about when I said I had to go through so much, but I feel like it made me into the man I am today,” said Sheffield. 

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northwest Florida unveils new indoor practice facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Rainy days are no longer an obstacle for the raiders.

Sports

Sharks work towards opener next week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Tanner Jones and his new team excited to working together towards season opener September 4th

Sports

Jake Finch working towards big future in racing

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Jake Finch working his way up the racing ladder

Sports

Rain and lightning force teams like South Walton inside for first day of fall practice

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bad weather forces coach Tisa and his South Walton football team inside Monday

Latest News

Sports

Teams anticipate fall starting

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
Teams anticipate fall starting.

Sports

Chipley and Marianna football teams anticipate the coming of fall on Monday

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The teams are gearing up for the start of the season!

Sports

Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback.

Sports

Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The tour is starting back up after a hiatus after Hurricane Michael.

Sports

Marianna Volleyball is ready for the start of the season

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Bulldogs are ready to take on whatever the fall may bring with hopes of 22 matches.

Sports

Bay County Schools push fall sports start date up three days

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Bay County fall sports teams are taking what they can get in terms of time.