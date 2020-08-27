Advertisement

Northwest Florida unveils new indoor practice facility

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Northwest Florida State College just opened a brand new indoor practice facility. The building of the facility began in July of 2018, and finished, is over 6,000 square feet of climate controlled space with turf and batting cages. It also has eight 14′X12′ bay doors that allow for open air practice.

Northwest Florida’s president, Dr. Devin Stephenson, says this facility has been in the works since he arrived on campus.

“I’ll never forget when I first came here Doug Martin pulled me aside and he said you do know that we don’t get to practice about 60 to 70 days in the spring semester do you? I said no what does that mean Doug.? He said we need an indoor practice facility. And we began working on it simply because the athletes that preceded you could not practice 60 to 70 daysIn a spring semester. Fortunately that will No longer happen at Northwest Florida State College,” said Stephenson. 

Stephenson added, “I think you all agree that this facility is second to none, and we are excited to add this one to our outstanding lineup.”

