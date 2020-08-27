Advertisement

Panama City Beach served federal subpoena

The government of Panama City Beach has been served a federal subpoena.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The government of Panama City Beach has been served a federal subpoena.

According to Panama City Beach officials, they received the subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida Thursday around 7:45 a.m.

The subpoena asks for records between the city and local contractor GAC and Derwin White, meeting agendas and minutes, former City Manager Mario Gisbert’s personnel file, records between ZHA incorporated and Jennifer Wolgamott, and much more.

Officials say the city is fully cooperating with the request.

Page 1 of the attachment to the subpoena served to Panama City Beach Thursday morning.
Page 2 of the attachment to the subpoena served to Panama City Beach Thursday morning.
Page 3 of the attachment to the subpoena served to Panama City Beach Thursday morning.
Just Wednesday morning, WJHG reached out to Panama City Beach asking if a federal subpoena had been served to the city government since January 1, 2019 through August 26, 2020. Public Information Officer Debbie Ward said there had not been a federal subpoena served in 2020. This is the first subpoena the city has been served this year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

