Positive on-campus COVID-19 cases at Bay District Schools
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools posted on their Facebook page they reported their first on-campus positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the Bay District Schools Officials, 91 people are quarantining due to exposure and around the same number have been given a “minimal exposure” letter that does not require quarantining.
The Facebook post included a message from Nurse Jackson on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.
