Positive on-campus COVID-19 cases at Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools posted on their Facebook page they reported their first on-campus positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Bay District Schools Officials, 91 people are quarantining due to exposure and around the same number have been given a “minimal exposure” letter that does not require quarantining.

The Facebook post included a message from Nurse Jackson on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

We've reported our first on-campus positive cases to the DOE and DOE and have contacted the parents of all involved. To... Posted by Bay District Schools on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.