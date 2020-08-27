Advertisement

Teachers work through challenges with virtual school in Freeport

Freeport teachers react to virtual school.
Freeport teachers react to virtual school.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than one week into the new school year in Walton County, and many are still getting used to a new way of learning.

”It was initially a little bit difficult trying to get used to it but the last week or so we’ve been able to collaborate. The students have been jumping into the lessons a little bit more,” said Russell Phillips, a Freeport High School teacher.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital divide in Walton County placed some people in northern parks of the county at a disadvantage when it comes to internet access.

Online learning is no different.

”Some of the connectivity issues the kids have had, the way we’ve combated that is when we present, I have taken my notes and presented them as PDFs and so then the kids can go on and access those notes after class, so that if for some reason something happens in the middle of the lesson, they still have access to all the material,” said Leslie Lisenbee, a Freeport High School teacher.

Some teachers at Freeport said teaching students online and in the classroom has been challenging, but not impossible.

”As long as we’re flexible and we’re willing to keep making changes to make the situation or the learning better, I think the kids will continue to do well,” said Lisenbee.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County libraries offer solutions to internet service problems

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
For people having trouble connecting to the internet when trying to do work or school, Walton County libraries are offering some help.

News

FSU Police arrest seven at house party

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Seven people arrested at FSU house party where masks were limited and social distancing was non-existent.

News

New developments coming to the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The new developments include building a hotel in front of the airport and refurbishing the outside of planes.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Hurricane Laura heads to the Louisiana coastline and rain chances increase over NWFL

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
The heat and humidity continues with only small rain chances for now

News

Tickets For Violating Beach Flag Law

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Laura is generating rough surf and seven tickets have been given out for violating double red flags in Panama City Beach.

News

Flu Shots Now Available

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health experts say it's more important than ever to get your flu shot this year.

News

BDS Student Starts Petition

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local student started a petition for a run-off election for BDS superintendent.

News

Pushing for Answers from Bay District Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pushing for answers from Bay District Schools.

News

Some physical contact to be allowed at long-term care facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Starting soon residents at long-term care facilities will once again be able to feel the touch of a limited number of their loved ones.