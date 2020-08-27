Teachers work through challenges with virtual school in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than one week into the new school year in Walton County, and many are still getting used to a new way of learning.

”It was initially a little bit difficult trying to get used to it but the last week or so we’ve been able to collaborate. The students have been jumping into the lessons a little bit more,” said Russell Phillips, a Freeport High School teacher.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital divide in Walton County placed some people in northern parks of the county at a disadvantage when it comes to internet access.

Online learning is no different.

”Some of the connectivity issues the kids have had, the way we’ve combated that is when we present, I have taken my notes and presented them as PDFs and so then the kids can go on and access those notes after class, so that if for some reason something happens in the middle of the lesson, they still have access to all the material,” said Leslie Lisenbee, a Freeport High School teacher.

Some teachers at Freeport said teaching students online and in the classroom has been challenging, but not impossible.

”As long as we’re flexible and we’re willing to keep making changes to make the situation or the learning better, I think the kids will continue to do well,” said Lisenbee.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.