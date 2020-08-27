Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning NWFL! We’re off to a summery start with warmth and high humidity.

Only a few isolated small and stray showers may develop on the coast through the morning and midday. More flare up inland into the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day.

We’re starting off with temperatures near 80 degrees this morning on the thermometer, yet already feeling like the 80s with the humidity. Highs today will be a little shy of yesterday’s low 90s, more so upper 80s near 90° this afternoon. Yet, feels like temperatures will still reach the triple digits for most in the afternoon.

Laura made landfall as a destructive Category 4 hurricane with 150mph winds along the Louisiana Coast near Cameron at 1am CDT this morning. There have been several reports of winds reaching over 130mph as far inland as Lake Charles. Storm surge and flooding are also expected to be widespread and just at catastrophic for most areas along the Louisiana Coast on up to I-10. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland today, yet still able to bring tropical storm force conditions up to Shreveport with potential for hurricane force gusts and flooding rains.

As Laura continues to trek inland, eventually it will shift east as a cold front sweeps into the Eastern and Southeastern US over the coming days. The added influence of lift in the tail end of Laura, plus daytime heating here in NWFL, will add a few more storms to our forecast through Friday. A combination of the cold front, tail end of Laura, and daytime heating in the warm and moist atmosphere still in place by the weekend, will lead toward an unsettled day with widely scattered storms by Saturday. A few less storms will be expected on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower on the coast in the morning and midday, followed by small scattered and brief inland storms in the afternoon around Hwy231 and surrounding counties. Highs today reach the upper 80s near 90° with feels like temperatures of 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more storms developing, especially into tomorrow afternoon, and likely widespread through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.