Walton County libraries offer solutions to internet service problems

Walton County libraries are offering hot-spots for people to rent.
Walton County libraries are offering hot-spots for people to rent.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For people having trouble connecting to the internet when trying to do work or school, Walton County libraries are offering some help.

You can rent out WiFi hot-spots from any of the library branches for two weeks at a time.

Each library has ten hot-spots, but they are expecting more.

They also have extended the WiFi at the libraries so people can access it from right outside the library, even outside of library hours.

This is being provided thanks to a grant from the state.

“One of the things we want to do in Walton County is make sure that we can do our part to help with the digital divide that people are experiencing, not just with COVID, this is something that our county has dealt with for years, always been an impact,” said Caitie Cerise, director of Walton County Libraries.

Cerise said the hot-spots will work in about 60 percent of the county, but that could grow because of the Sprint and T-Mobile merger.

