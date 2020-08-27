Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Laura will reach the SW Louisiana coast after midnight tonight as a category 4/5 storm. The storm will bring a devastating storm surge, wind, and rain to the area before rapidly moving north. Eventually as Laura moves through the mid-south it will bring an axis of better rain chances to Northwest Florida this weekend.

Here at home tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and very warm and humid conditions w/lows 75-80. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered mainly PM storms. Highs will be near 90 and feels like temps close to 100-105. The rain chances will be 30% Thursday and then increase to 50% Friday and finally 60-70% over the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast above.

