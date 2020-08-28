Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Cases in Bay District Schools

Updated: 51 minutes ago
More than 100 people have to quarantine after coming in contact with a positive COVID-19 case at Bay District Schools.

News

Panama City police warn of phone scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Citizens are urged to take caution before sending money to anyone they have never met or conduct money transfers after normal business hours.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

News

Bay District School officials explain why COVID-19 case locations are not shared

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bay District Schools officials said more than 100 people are quarantining after coming in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case at school or on the bus.

Latest News

National

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge to be featured in Hallmark Television program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
While they’re known for taking in rescues, Alaqua also has programs to help people.

News

An inside look of a school day during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
The students said it’s good to be back together, even if they have to stand apart.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. has recorded over 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 5.9 million confirmed infections.