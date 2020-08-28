Alaqua Animal Refuge to be featured in Hallmark Television program

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If there’s an animal rescue near the Florida Panhandle, you can bet that Alaqua Animal Refuge will be lending a helping hand.

A new Hallmark television program called “Tails of Joy 2″ will follow Alaqua volunteers as they help animals in distress.

“There were over 200 dogs that we saved in one day, so they followed us back to the refuge and some of their stories are going to be featured as they go into their forever homes,” said Alaqua founder and director Laurie Hood.

”We’re thrilled to be featured on this show because I think its going to bring awareness to all the things Alaqua does, we do so many things outside of just animal adoptions and rescues,” said Hood.

While they’re known for taking in rescues, Alaqua also has programs to help people.

”We have programs that effect children, programs that help PTSD patients, sexually abused individuals, handicapped individuals,” said Hood.

Whether helping veterans through its new equine assisted therapy, or rescuing animals from hoarding situations, Alaqua is gaining national attention for their efforts.

”There’s so much that the public doesn’t see and there’s so much that we do behind the scenes, so I’m proud of our team and I’m so proud that we are actually going to be featured on this Hallmark show,” said Hood.

The episode will air Monday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m.

