Advertisement

Alaqua Animal Refuge to be featured in Hallmark Television program

Alaqua Animal Refuge will be part of a program on Hallmark Television, following them as they rescue dogs.
Alaqua Animal Refuge will be part of a program on Hallmark Television, following them as they rescue dogs.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If there’s an animal rescue near the Florida Panhandle, you can bet that Alaqua Animal Refuge will be lending a helping hand.

A new Hallmark television program called “Tails of Joy 2″ will follow Alaqua volunteers as they help animals in distress.

“There were over 200 dogs that we saved in one day, so they followed us back to the refuge and some of their stories are going to be featured as they go into their forever homes,” said Alaqua founder and director Laurie Hood.

”We’re thrilled to be featured on this show because I think its going to bring awareness to all the things Alaqua does, we do so many things outside of just animal adoptions and rescues,” said Hood.

While they’re known for taking in rescues, Alaqua also has programs to help people.

”We have programs that effect children, programs that help PTSD patients, sexually abused individuals, handicapped individuals,” said Hood.

Whether helping veterans through its new equine assisted therapy, or rescuing animals from hoarding situations, Alaqua is gaining national attention for their efforts.

”There’s so much that the public doesn’t see and there’s so much that we do behind the scenes, so I’m proud of our team and I’m so proud that we are actually going to be featured on this Hallmark show,” said Hood.

The episode will air Monday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City police warn of phone scams

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Citizens are urged to take caution before sending money to anyone they have never met or conduct money transfers after normal business hours.

News

Bay District School officials explain why COVID-19 case locations are not shared

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bay District Schools officials said more than 100 people are quarantining after coming in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case at school or on the bus.

News

An inside look of a school day during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
The students said it’s good to be back together, even if they have to stand apart.

News

Cell phone store manager arrested for copying customer’s sexually explicit videos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say one of the victims is a national television personality and she told deputies she learned Freeman had shared three sexually explicit videos of her with her boyfriend with another store employee in January 2020 over Facebook Messenger.

Latest News

News

Bay Haven Charter Academy student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A charter school in Bay County is reporting an elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

News

Bay, Okaloosa Counties report new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Both Bay and Okaloosa Counties are reporting one new death each in Friday's COVID-19 update.

News

Wig Faces and Places

Updated: 18 hours ago
One Bay County native loves to "wig out" on her job as she follows her passion of making wigs for others.

News

Locals Helping Hurricane Laura Victims

Updated: 18 hours ago
Several local entities are gathering supplies to help Hurricane Laura victims.

News

Gulf Power

Updated: 18 hours ago
In the wake of Hurricane Laura, Gulf Power has sent crews out west to help in recovery efforts.

News

Invention Convention

Updated: 18 hours ago
One Bay County middle school student has created an invention that's well on its way to becoming patented and mass produced.